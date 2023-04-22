DP Rigathi Gachagua in Botswana on 4-day working tour

Gaborone,

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is in Gaborone, Botswana, on a four-day working tour that includes speaking at the second Forbes Under 30 Summit Africa.

The DP, who travelled Saturday morning, will represent President William Ruto at the summit on Monday, in the capital, Gaborone.

The summit brings together top youth entrepreneurs in tech, health and science, the creative industry, sports and many other categories.

I arrived in Gaborone, Botswana, Saturday afternoon on a four day working engagement. Key among the engagements will be to represent President @WilliamsRuto at the 2023 Forbes Under 30 Summit Africa, which recognises the best in youth entrepreunership, Tech, Sports, Culture, the… pic.twitter.com/W5U5ZnPqR8 — H.E. Rigathi Gachagua, EGH (@rigathi) April 22, 2023

At the summit, Mr Gachagua will share a panel platform with Namibia's Vice President Nangolo Mbumba and Nigeria's Youth and Sports Development minister Sunday Dare.

Their discussion will revolve around the Africa Rising trajectory, with a focus on their countries' economic and political agenda.

The session wll be moderated by Forbes Africa Managing Editor Renuka Methil.

Mr Gachagua will also hold talks with Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi, focused on strengthening relations between the two countries.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (L) is welcomed to Botswana by government officials, following his arrival at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport on April 22, 2023. Photo credit: DPCS

Other Kenyans who will speak at the Forbes summit include Julius Mwale, an industrial entrepreneur and investor in technology, energy, health, retail and construction industries, and Charlot Magayi, the founder and chief executive of Mukuru Clean Stoves.

Ms Magayi is one of the four Kenyans who emerged top in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2022.

The other three Kenyans who scooped top awards in 2022 were comedian Elsa Majimbo, Joan Ruguru Kimani and e-gamer Sylvia Gathoni.

Popular Kenyan band, Sauti Sol, will perform starting Sunday.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (C) shares a light moment with Kenyans living in Botswana on arrival at Avani Hotel in Gaborone on April 22, 2023. Photo credit: DPCS

The Deputy President travelled with his wife, Dorcas Rigathi, and Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu.

On arrival at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport on Saturday afternoon, they were received by Bostwana's Foreign Affairs minister Lemogang Kwape, the country's Chief of Protocol Benetia Chingapane and Kenya's High Commissioner to Botswana, Mohamed Shidiye.

On Saturday evening, Mr Gachagua met more than 250 Kenyans living in Botswana at Avani Hotel in Gaborone, an event that Mr Shidiye, attended.