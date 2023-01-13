DP Gachagua: We’ll train more local teachers for North Eastern region

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed plans by the government to train more local teachers in North Eastern.

During a meeting with UK High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott at his Harambee House Annex office in Nairobi yesterday, Mr Gachagua said the government was exploring ways of ensuring more local teachers are trained to bridge the gap left when non-locals leave due to threats from terror attacks by Somalia-based al-Shabaab militants.

“When teachers leave, local schools suffer, with youth out of school often becoming vulnerable to recruitment to violent extremism,” he said.

Yesterday’s meeting focused on sustainable security and development in the North Eastern.

FGM, early marriages

Ms Marriott urged the government to consider having more women teachers as a way of encouraging girls, who have for long been subjected to repugnant and retrogressive practices such as female genital mutilation and early marriages.

“Kenya is a strategic country for the UK and the rest of the world. That is why we seek to deepen our partnership in development, diplomacy and defence,” she said.

Mr Gachagua said the government will launch development projects in northeastern Kenya to address challenges the region has faced.

The UK in collaboration with the government is set to start implementing a three-year development project aimed at countering insecurity and improving the welfare of the people of northeastern Kenya.