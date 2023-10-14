Gachagua warns Kenya Railways against demolitions

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned Kenya Railways against demolishing private property without consent from local security agents.

Speaking when he officiated a fundraiser for Ol Kalou Catholic Church in Nyandarua, the DP said it was dehumanising and unacceptable for Kenya Railways to raid farms and buildings at night.

“It is insensitive. No demolition should be done without consulting the local security teams, the governor, MCAs, Woman Representative, MPs, and all other elected leaders. You can’t raid a place to demolish businesses without understanding the community's lifestyle and economic activities. This is a people-centered government and such inhumane treatment will not be allowed,” said the DP.

He accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration of failing to fight alcohol consumption, terming it betrayal of the community.

“By failing to fight alcohol consumption, the former government proved it doesn't love our community. If the same government (retained power) we would not have a community in 10 years. I direct chiefs and MCAs to ensure that alcoholic drinks are eliminated. Governors in Central Kenya region should not license unwarranted bar premises,” said the DP.

Mr Gachagua promised affirmative action for Nyandarua, noting that it has been marginalised for decades by successive governments.

“Nyandarua feeds Nairobi and ideally should not remain marginalised or lag behind in development,” said the DP.

Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha and Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu said Central Kenya Economic Bloc (Cereb) governors have consulted and agreed to stand with the DP now and after 2027, adding that the region has immensely benefited from his leadership.

“We have no regret or apologies for supporting the DP and are proud to associate with him. The DP has remained steadfast to Central Kenya issues and development. He has set the pace, he is our central Kenya leader today and in the future,” said Governor Kiarie, who is the Cereb Secretary.

He thanked the DP and President William Ruto for agricultural initiatives, adding that Nyandarua has benefited from milk coolers. He, however, pleaded with the duo to ensure milk prices do not fall below Sh50 per kilo.

Laikipia Senator John Kinyua attributed the improved security to the DP’s effort and appealed for more police reservists to be posted to the area.

Nyandarua Senator John Methu and Senator Kinyua supported DP’s shareholder sentiments, adding that he had proved his patriotism and loyalty to the President that Central Kenya welfare is best catered for. He added that it's from Mr Gachagua’s efforts that the community secured lucrative jobs in the UDA government.

“You remain our leader and we support your efforts in uniting the Central Kenya region. We do not expect the president to go round the country uniting Kenyans. Ignore the media and focus on uniting Central Kenya and Kenyans,” said the senator.

Nyandarua Woman MP Faith Gitau said Mr Gachagua has stood firm and was always available to support central Kenya’s development agenda.

“We went around with the DP campaigning and promised to improve Kenya's economy. We know they are trying to create a division between you and the President. We back you and know your friendship and relationship with the president is firm and unshakable. Your loyalty to the president is not in doubt,” said Ms Gitau.

She also appealed to the DP to ensure Mountain region farmers benefited from similar programme and interventions showered on other counties by the national government.

Peter Kihungu (MP Kangema) likened the onslaught against the DP to the rejection Mwai Kibaki faced from Charles Njonjo and Kenneth Matiba for ten years but Mr Kibaki eventually became president.

Kajiado MP Onesmus Ngogoyo said they were behind the DP and added that he must be respected as his office is guaranteed by the constitution and is not a favour by anyone.

Embakasi North MP James Gakuya, said the media is creating conflict between the DP and the President, warning that opposition Leader Raila Odinga will not be allowed to sneak in to destroy the government the way he did with Jubilee, adding that the DP should stand strong in opposing a likely handshake.

Nyandarua Speaker Wachira Waiganjo told the DP that the Alcoholic Bill proposed in support of the DP's fight against alcohol was at an advanced stage at the assembly.

Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho lamented the slow construction of Ol Kalou sewerage system, adding that some estates are not connected or factored in the work plan.

He said the lack of connectivity to the sewer denied Ol Kalou its Municipality status, adding that the same happens to poor road infrastructure.