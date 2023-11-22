DP Gachagua criticises governors for ‘not helping’ flood victims

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told governors to stop blaming the national government for their failure to address the plight of flood victims in their counties.

While saying that the national government will do its part in distributing food and other aid for those in distress, Mr Gachagua also insisted that governors could not sit back and wait “because they also have money.”

Mr Gachagua, speaking in Mombasa County yesterday, was joined by Nyali MP Mohammed Ali in condemning Governor Abdulswamad Nassir for “failing”to help flood victims.

“We want Governor Nassir to buy food for those affected by floods,” the DP said, adding that: “As a governor, you also have money. People can’t die yet you have kept money in the bank.”

Mr Gachagua said all the development funds should now be channelled towards helping flood victims with food, blankets and medicines.

“When we are through with the El Nino challenge, we can resume development projects. Why would you invest in development when people are dying? Stop all the development projects in Mombasa,” he said.

He told the first-term governor not to depend on the central government for any aid.

“In fact, withdraw funds and buy food before we pump more funds into your county,” he added. He also singled out Tana River Governor Dhado Godhana.

“We have channelled funds from the National Treasury to Mombasa and Tana River counties. Release those funds,” said Mr Gachagua.

Responding to the claims, Mr Nassir said Mombasa has not received any money and that the last disbursement, around Sh600 million, was in October.

“I heard the DP say they’ve given us money for El Nino. I’m confirming, as the CEO of the county, that that is far from the truth. Which accounts were the funds channelled to?” asked Mr Nassir.

Even as the DP spoke in Mombasa, Council of Governors (CoG) Finance Committee Chairman Fernandes Barasa said counties were yet to receive funds from the national government nor was a disaster response plan in place.

In September, the CoG asked the national government to ensure that at least 50 per cent of the National Contingency Fund is set aside for El Nino preparedness and response activities.

Mr Barasa, who is also the Kakamega governor, said managing the negative impact of El Nino require sufficient resources and counties and the national government must chip in.

“In Kakamega County, for example, we have set aside Sh20 million for disasters. We agreed as governors that each cou

Worst affected

Mr Gachagua, who was flanked by Arid and Semi-Arid Lands Cabinet Secretary Peninah Malonza, National Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo, Molo MP and National Assembly Finance and National Planning Committee Chairman Kuria Kimani, his colleagues in the House Mohammed Ali (Nyali), Feisal Bader (Msambweni), Stanley Muthama (Lamu West), Paul Biego (Chesumei), and Lamu Senator Joseph Kamau, visited flood victims in Kisauni.

“I reassured them of our commitment to supporting them in rebuilding their lives. The food and non-food items we flagged off will help them meet their urgent needs for sustenance,” the DP said in Barawa, Kisauni Constituency in Mombasa County.

Over 11 people have died while some 10,000 households have been affected by flooding in Coast region over the past five days. According to Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha, 10,307 households have been affected in Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Lamu, Tana River and Taita-Taveta counties.