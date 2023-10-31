Distraught Njiru land buyers move to court to block looming demolition

Over 25,000 distraught Njiiru land buyers ordered to vacate the vast property following a suit by politician Gerishon Kirima’s family, have returned to court seeking a review of the judgment.

They are expected to have moved out by December 31, 2023.

In the fresh pleading filed by three lawyers led by Dancun Okatch, the squatters now claim that the Kirima family withheld crucial information as to who is the true owner of the disputed 1,000-acre land parcel in Eastlands.

The squatters are seeking orders to permit administrators of a former Italian settler, Dominico De Masi (deceased), to be enjoined in the fresh application seeking a review of the judgment.

The squatters are also urging the court to suspend execution of the judgment of justice Samson Okong'o issued on October 23, 2023, requiring all the ‘illegal occupants’ in the Kirima land to quit by December 31, 2023, failure to which earth movers will demolish their houses.

"That this court be pleased to order for a stay of execution of the judgment pending the hearing and the determination of this application interparties," the squatters plead.

The squatters are also asking the court to grant leave to Bernardo Vicezzo De Masi, who is the administrator of the estate of the late Domico De Masi, to participate in the proceedings.

In the petition, the squatters claim that the Kirima family withheld crucial information as to who is the legal owner of that parcel of land.

Accompanied by Embakasi East Member of Parliament (MP) Babu Owino and his Kasarani counterpart Ronald Karauri, the squatters claimed De Masi is the legal owner of the land which they occupy and the administrators of the estate are willing to negotiate with the administrator of the estate.

They are asking the court to determine the case expeditiously because they are apprehensive the Kirimas will move to execute the judgment and demolish their houses.

They are saying De Masi was not a party to the case that vested the land on the Kirimas.