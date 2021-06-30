Police in US find body of missing Kenyan man in crashed car

Keegan Oyugi

Keegan Oyugi, a Kenyan living in the US whose body was found in a crashed vehicle on in Savage, Minnesota.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

Police in the US state of Minnesota have found the body of a 26-year-old Kenyan man who went missing more than two weeks ago.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. eSwatini said to exploit Covid to crush dissent 

  2. Zuma: From liberation hero to convicted criminal

  3. PRIME The BBI fightback

  4. Police in US find body of missing Kenyan man

  5. AG states constituency question political

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.