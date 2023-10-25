King Charles hosts Kenyans in palace ahead of visit to Nairobi

Buckingham Palace has hosted a reception for Kenyans living in the UK ahead of a state visit to Kenya by King Charles and Queen Camilla on October 31.

The reception on Wednesday was to celebrate "the warm relations between the two countries and the strong dynamic partnership they continue to forge", a palace release said.

The Kenyan diaspora included business, media, charity, arts, sports, government and military leaders, as well as representatives of Their Majesties' patronages operating in Kenya.

Kenya's Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs, Roseline Njogu and Kenya's High Commissioner to the UK, Manoah Esipisu, led the Kenyan guests at the Palace.

Guitarist Shama, a musician who, according to the Royal Family, "showcases the diversity of Kenyan music on the global stage through his 'music with a message', graced the occasion.

The music addresses issues facing humanity, including the threat of climate change, the palace said.

The British royals will spend four days in Kenya, where they are expected to meet with Kenyan government officials and tour the UN headquarters in Nairobi.