Walter Nyankieya Nyamato

Haiti mission: Puzzle of Kenyan police officer found dead in US hotel room

Chief Inspector Walter Nyankieya Nyamato.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Kitavi Mutua  &  Ruth Mbula

What you need to know:

  • His family in Kisii County told Nation that Chief Inspector Walter Nyankieya Nyamato had told them he was part of an advance security team dispatched to Haiti on a reconnaissance mission ahead of the planned deployment of Kenyan peace keeping force.
  • Mr Nyankieya, who was based at the Jogoo House police headquarters, was enroute to Haiti alongside several other colleagues.

Please subscribe to view this article

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM State agencies with most cases of unqualified staff

    Graduation cap

  2. PREMIUM Haiti mission: Puzzle of Kenyan police officer found dead in US hotel room

    Walter Nyankieya Nyamato

  3. PREMIUM Kenyans rate woman reps poorly in latest Infotrak survey

    Parliament

  4. PREMIUM What killed our daughter? Parents of Form One Tumu Tumu Girls student seek answers

  5. PREMIUM Why Kenya is on the brink of stagflation

    Njuguna Ndungu