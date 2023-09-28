Family of Kenyan killed in South Africa demand justice

A family in Muhanda, Gem is seeking answers following the mysterious death of their relatives in Cape Town, South Africa.

The late Enock Wamare Hosea, also known as 'Blacky', 30, had lived in Cape Town, South Africa for 11 years; he went to study at the University of Cape Town after winning a scholarship from Maseno University in 2013.

He went on to study pure accounting at the prestigious tertiary institution and remained a resident of South Africa until his death.

According to the deceased's brother, Washington Obara, the news of his brother's death came as a shock late on Wednesday night.

"I received a call from my sister at 1am informing me that Enock had passed on. When I checked with friends in South Africa, they told me that my brother was attacked at his home by people he worked with in the taxi business. They told me that my brother drove his would-be killers to his house where they stabbed him to death," he said.

Obara further said: "After completing his studies at the University of Cape Town, he went into business; he had a hairdressing salon, a spur and a taxi which he operated in the city of Cape Town.

The family now wants the Kenya High Commission in South Africa to take up the matter and help them establish the motive behind the killing.

"We want justice for our late brother. The Kenyan Embassy in South Africa should take up the matter and launch an investigation. The perpetrators must be brought to book," he said in a telephone interview.

They are also appealing to the government to help them repatriate the remains of the deceased from South Africa to Kenya for burial.

Mr Obara also wants the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to address the security concerns of Kenyans abroad.