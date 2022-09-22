Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua flags off consignment of subsidised fertiliser

The South Rift, Northern, Nairobi, Eastern and Coast Region will be benefiting from subsidised fertiliser ahead of short rains expected from October to December.

While flagging off 2,600 bags of subsidised DAP fertiliser, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua announced that the consignment is part of 1.4 million bags of 50kg fertiliser that will be made available to farmers at subsidised prices. The price of each bag has been subsidised by Sh2, 525 from the current market prices.

“To set the pace for the implementation of the fertilizer subsidy programme, the national treasury has already availed Sh3.55 billion,” said the Deputy President.

A 50 kg bag of DAP fertilizer will now retail at Sh3,500, CAN at Sh2,875, UREA at Sh3,500, NPK at Sh3,275, MOP at Sh1,775 and Sulphate of Ammonia at Sh2,220.

The Deputy President explained that the intervention brings to life the promise made by Kenya Kwanza to make farm inputs affordable to farmers, as part of the country’s economic recovery plan.

He also urged farmers in the rgeions receiving short rains to reach out to local depots and sub depots of National Cereals and Produce Board to access the fertiliser.

Agriculture remains the backbone of Kenya’s economic and industrial development particularly in food production, income generation and provision of raw materials for manufacturing.

The government remains committed to achieving sustainable agricultural growth and transforming agriculture as one of the pillars of our economic recovery plan,” said the DP.

High cost of food

He stated that the government is aware about the high cost of food, especially maize flour, whose production has nosedived following erratic rainfalls, high cost of inputs such as fertiliser and other factors.

To increase supply and reduce the high cost of food, the Dp said the government is planning to increase agricultural productivity, by first ensuring that all needed for production by farmers is affordable.

“The prevailing drought in Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs) has worsened the food situation in those regions. This food and nutritional concern is of concern, with our annual production for major food crops notably maize, beans, wheat and rice falling way short of our national demand and consumption, pointing to reliance in food imports,” said Gachagua.