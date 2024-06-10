Denied chopper? Gachagua’s travel woes exposed

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was on Sunday forced to apologise to President William Ruto, after he arrived late, at the Akorino National Prayer Conference in Nakuru Country.

Mr Gachagua arrived for the event at Nakuru Boys High School, aboard a private chopper, nearly one hour after President Ruto and his entourage touched down.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua arrives at Nakuru Boys High School for the Akorino National Prayer Conference on June 8, 2024. Photo credit: Eric Matara | Nation Media Group

The Deputy President, who found the event already underway, had to apologise to President Ruto, when he was invited to give his speech.

“Mr President, first of all, I want to ask for forgiveness, for coming late. I am not an indisciplined person. You know very well, I was a uniformed officer and in your government, I am the most disciplined person,” said Mr Gachagua.

"I had challenges with my transport arrangements and I also encountered weather issues between Naivasha and Longonot for about an hour," Gachagua explained.

President Ruto had earlier arrived at the event, using the Airforce One and was welcomed by a host of local politicians led by Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika and Water Cabinet Secretary Zachary Njeru.

It was not immediately clear what caused the 'transport' challenges that Mr Gachagua blamed for the delay of his journey to Nakuru.

President William Ruto and DP Rigathi Gachagua at the Akurinu National Prayer Conference at Nakuru High School, Nakuru County on June 9, 2024. Photo credit: PCS

The Deputy President's public admission that he was inconvenienced by transport arrangements, raises a myriad of concerns over his welfare.

This comes hardly a week after Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale banned politicians from using military choppers.

Mr Duale who spoke during an interview on a local TV station said the move was in line with a new policy of the KDF aimed at protecting its assets from misuse.

"The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) helicopters will no longer be used by politicians. The choppers and or other assets will be reserved for specific military duties only including carrying troops and vital operations,” said Duale.

President William Ruto with his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua, Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika among other leaders during the Akurino National Prayer Conference at Nakuru Boys High School in Nakuru County on June 9, 2024. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

"Military helicopters are meant for specific functions within the KDF, this is what we use in safeguarding the country. They carry our troops, go to operations," he explained.

The Deputy President is among senior politicians, who have in the past used military choppers.