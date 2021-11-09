Defiled, pregnant and HIV positive, the triple threat to Kenya’s teen girls.

A teenage girl with her child. Last year, when schools were closed in March to contain the spread of Covid-19, more than 1,400 teenagers became pregnant.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

Teenage girls in Kenya face the triple threats of violation, pregnancy and being infected with HIV, new data shows, and the number of 10- to 19-year-olds falling pregnant in Kenya is still alarmingly high, with the numbers rising.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.