Concerns over how the deaf will read lips with teachers in masks

By  Leon Lidigu

What you need to know:

  • The deaf rely on sign language and lip-reading.
  • Special needs children are locked out of home-based learning.

Teachers have said government-run online educational programmes following closure of schools due to Covid-19 are inaccessible to children with disabilities, according to a new government report obtained by the Nation.

