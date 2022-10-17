David Kariuki replaces long-serving Daniel Yumbya at KMPDC

Dr David Gicheru Kariuki has been named the new chief executive officer of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) effective October 1, 2022. He succeeds long-serving CEO, Dr Daniel Yumbya.

Dr Kariuki is a seasoned health professional with over 26 years’ experience in the technical aspects of the medical profession and also in human resource and financial resources management.

Before his appointment, Dr Kariuki was the Senior Deputy Director of Medical Services, overseeing the Ministry of Health's Department of Health Policy and Research Development.

In accordance with the "Big Four" Government Agenda, he acted as the principal developer of the first roadmap toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC). He also oversaw the Ministry of Health's efforts to implement the UHC Policy.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta had listed UHC, food security, affordable housing and manufacturing as the Big Four agenda in his final term in office, which began in 2017.

Extensive background

“Dr Kariuki's extensive background in healthcare management and policy development, as well as his demonstrated skill in financial and human resource management, make him an asset in helping the council fulfil its mandate of ensuring quality healthcare for all Kenyans,” said KMPDC chairman, Dr Eva Njenga.

He has a master of medicine degree in obstetrics and gynaecology, a bachelor of medicine degree and a bachelor of surgery from the University of Nairobi, as well as an MBA in healthcare management from Strathmore University.

He also has a diploma in management of health systems.