Data shows more women choosing natural family planning methods

contraceptives

Some contraception commodities, including condoms and pills. Data from the Health ministry shows more women are preferring natural family planning methods, which include withdrawal and counting safe days.


By  Angela Oketch  &  Hellen Shikanda

Natural family planning has emerged as a preferred method for women in the country even as the uptake of modern contraceptives among married women increases by five per cent.

