Kilimani nightclub fined Sh1.8m over reveler photo as Data Commissioner cracks whip

Casa Vera Lounge, a night club located on Ngong Road in Nairobi, has been slapped with a Sh1,850,000 fine for posting the image of a patron on its social media platforms without the customer's consent as the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) cracked down on those failing to comply with data protection rules.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the regulator also announced that it had fined Roma School, an education institution based in Uthiru, Sh4,550,000 for posting images of minors without parental consent. This is the first and highest fine imposed on an educational institution.