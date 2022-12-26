CS Salim Mvurya: No more drinking of alcohol at public beaches

Alcohol consumption in all public beaches is banned, Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs, Salim Mvurya, has said.

He has also said that the beaches will be closed by 5.30pm to enhance safety of holiday makers.

This comes as he condoled with the family that lost their members on Christmas Day after they drowned in the Indian Ocean at Jomo Kenyatta Public Beach.

In the incident, 9 members of a family were rescued while two people died after their boat capsized at the beach commonly known as Pirate’s.

“This is a festive season and we have so many tourists both local and international who have visited the Coast. Of importance is their safety and that is why we are putting in these measures," said Mr Mvurya.

“From today. By 5.30, we do not expect that there will be someone at the beach because it is high tide and people are at risk of drowning. And for those operating boats, we want any vessel getting into the Ocean to abide to safety rules such as life jackets. We will inspect the life jackets to ensure that they are proper ones,” Mr Mvurya added.

He was speaking at Kongo Beach in Diani , Kwale County where he highlighted strict measures that will be places during the festive season.

He said that the ministry has asked the Kenya Coast Guard in both Lake Victoria and the Indian Ocean to inspect all marine vessels getting into the waters after it emerged that some people are using unlicenced vehicles following a huge demand for them during the festive season.

Mr Mvurya also asked holiday makers to take their own responsibility in terms of safety.

"We have gotten reports of people who swim at the beach while drunk. This is dangerous because they are risking their own life. We will not allow it," he said.

He asked hotel owners to collaborate with maritime authorities and keep an eye on tourists at the beaches.

He added that a multi agency team consisting of police officers will also be involved in random patrol to identify the law breakers.

"When having fun, people should not forget that their life is more important," he said.

On life jackets, he said some boat operators are using reflectors instead of life jackets which is a risk.

The Cabinet Secretary further warned parents, asking them to be responsible of their children during the festive season and school holidays.

“Parents should take care of their girls. It should not be that people are enjoying the holidays while the teenage girls are getting pregnant," he warned.

This follows increased celebrations and occasions in the Coast region, especially wedding discos that involve youth staying outside untill late.



