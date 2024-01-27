CS Nakhumicha appoints 10-member team to probe NHIF assets, liabilities

The government has set up a team to probe NHIF assets, liabilities, outstanding pension and other benefits before its winding up and transition to the Social Health Authority.

Health CS Susan Nakhumicha said she had appointed the committee, chaired by Kap-Kirwok Jason, to ensure a seamless transition.

Other members of the committee are Daniel Mwai, Kipruto Chermusoi Chesang, Jacinta N Wasike, Gladys Wambui Mburu, Stephen Kaboro Mbugua, Elizabeth Wangia, Christopher Leparan Tialal, Jacob Otachi Orina and Stanley Bii.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that, the Cabinet Secretary for Health has appointed a Transition Committee on the Social Health Authority to ensure a seamless transition from the National Health Insurance Fund to the Social Health Authority,” reads the gazette notice dated January 25, 2024.

NHIF said premiums collected increased by 30 per cent from Sh60.78 billion in the 2020/2021 financial year to Sh78.84 billion in 2021/2022.

Disbursements to hospitals increased by 45 per cent from Sh49.04 billion to Sh71.34 billion.

While the core mandate of the committee is to oversee the winding-up of the fund by developing a roadmap for the onboarding of the Social Health Authority. They are also to advise on any other matters relating to the winding up.

In accordance with the Transitional Provisions of the Social Health Insurance Act, 2023, the committee is to develop guidelines and operational mechanisms during the transitional period for the audit, verification and transfer to the Social Health Authority of the assets and liabilities, human resources, pensions and other staff benefits of the employees of the National Health Insurance Fund.

The committee is tasked with developing a legal and institutional framework for a coordinated transition to the Social Health Authority while ensuring continued service delivery to Kenyans.

The Transition Committee will review official reports, policies, legislation and other documents. In doing so, it may co-opt experts in specific areas of need as necessary to carry out its mandate.

The committee, which will serve for six months, will have a matrix reporting relationship with the Health CS, the chairperson of the Social Health Authority Board and the chairperson of the National Health Insurance Fund Board.

The committee's secretariat, based at the offices of the Social Health Authority, will be responsible for interpreting policy, developing and implementing its programmes and activities, and providing appropriate background information.

Following an order by the Court of Appeal lifting the ban on the implementation of the Social Health Insurance (SHI) Act 2023, the Ministry of Health has been working around the clock to have regulations in place to enable its implementation.

The SHI Act was passed last year and it came into force on November 22, 2023 after CS Nakhumicha gazetted it, effectively operationalising a scheme that is intended to replace the NHIF. It was, however, temporarily restrained by a court order.

The Act establishes the Social Health Authority (SHA), to be headed by a Director-General and overseen by a board headed by a non-executive chairman.











