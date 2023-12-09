CS Mutua: Free entry to all national parks and museums for Kenyans on Jamhuri Day

The government has announced free entry to all national parks and museums for all Kenyan citizens on Jamhuri Day Tuesday, December 12 as Kenya marks the 60th anniversary of independence.

The announcement was made by the Cabinet Secretary of Tourism and Wildlife, Dr Alfred Mutua, at the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) headquarters on Friday.

Dr Mutua said the gesture is in line with the collective pride of being Kenyan and the desire for everyone to enjoy the gifts of nature. He urged citizens to seize this opportunity to explore the breathtaking beauty of their country.

“This free entrance extends to marine parks, safari walks, and animal orphanages. The offer is for Kenyan citizens with proof of identification and children accompanying parents or guardians or family members who have proof of identification,” he said.

Environmental conservation

The free entry will apply from 6am to 6pm. However, Dr Mutua emphasized the importance of compliance during the visit.

“I encourage all visitors to comply with the officials at the parks by carrying national IDs and passports. This not only facilitates a smooth process at the entrance but also ensures the security and accountability of visitors,” he said.

At the same time, the CS called on visitors to play an active role in environmental conservation.

“As we celebrate our nation's independence and enjoy the beauty of our wildlife and natural heritage, let us also be responsible stewards of the environment. I urge everyone to practice responsible tourism and leave no trace behind,” he added.

National celebrations

This year’s celebration will for the second time be held at Uhuru Gardens, a commemorative park that was erected in remembrance of the country’s transformation into a republic.

Jamhuri Day (Republic Day) is a national holiday meant to officially mark the date when Kenya became a republic on 12 December 1964, one year and six months after gaining internal self-rule on 1 June 1963 from the British rule.