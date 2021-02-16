CS Mutahi Kagwe: Coronavirus variant is Kenya's new headache

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe admitted Tuesday that an entirely unique variant of the coronavirus, which could be circulating in the country, is the ministry’s new headache.

CS Kagwe noted, however, that the ministry is vigilant and has been studying the variant.

He asked border counties, including Narok and Busia, to heighten surveillance to prevent a new wave of infections.

This came as authorities in Guinea Bissau confirmed the circulation of the coronavirus variants first reported in the UK and South Africa.

Kenya recorded two cases of the new variant first seen in South Africa towards the end of January.

The Health ministry said, however, that the asymptomatic patients had since left the country.

Scientists have said that the new strain identified in South Africa appears to be more transmissible than previous ones.

Vigilance

Speaking during a tour of the Narok County Referral Hospital, the CS said although the findings are preliminary, health workers in all hospitals should remain vigilant in case of infections.

The CS is in a team President Uhuru Kenyatta sent to inspect his legacy projects in Narok to ensure they are completed before he leaves office in 2022.

Mr Kagwe was accompanied by Raychelle Omamo (Foreign Affairs) and Charles Keter (Energy).

The CSs said they are satisfied with Narok’s efforts to support its frontline health workers following at least eight infections among its medical and support staff handling covid-19 patients.

The county has also reserved secure isolation facilities in comfortable settings for healthcare personnel suffering from the disease.

Narok’s measures

Thus far, Narok has recorded 475 cases of Covid-19, including 20 deaths.

Measures the county took in the past included the specialised training of 858 frontline health workers on how to handle Covid-19 patients, as well as the acquisition of enough personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies.

Mr Kagwe said the national government is working closely with the counties on its hospital upgrade projects. He thanked medics for braving tough conditions and helping Kenya fight the pandemic.

CS Omamo lauded women in the county for helping through roles such as nursing and clinical work.

“We realised that most of the workers in the health sector are women. The backbone of the health sector in this country is made up of women. The government appreciates this," she said.

CS Keter said the government is working on increasing electrical connectivity in Narok town, which gets its supply from Nakuru, with the referral hospital as the priority.

"We are getting another line from the Olkaria geothermal plant in order to expand Narok’s grid for continuous supply to the hospital,” he said, referring to the installation of a new Olkaria-Narok line.

Road project

The team also called on the contractor to complete improvement of the Kisiriri-Mau Narok (B18) road, formerly C57, that connects Narok to Nakuru county.

The project, which is financed by the national government to the tune of Sh1.2 billion, was commissioned by President Kenyatta in March 2017.

It was to run from Kisiriri trading centre to Mwisho wa Lami through the agricultural reach of Narok North sub-county.

The team also toured the ambitious project to install a Sh1.7 billion 51-kilometre sewerage system that will see Narok town residents connected to a single sewer line.