CS Mutahi Kagwe: Coronavirus variant is Kenya's new headache

By  George Sayagie

What you need to know:

  • This came as authorities in Guinea Bissau confirmed the circulation of the coronavirus variants first reported in the UK and South Africa.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe admitted Tuesday that an entirely unique variant of the coronavirus, which could be circulating in the country, is the ministry’s new headache.

