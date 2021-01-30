Crowning glory for Samburu’s first female chief

Born in a family of four at Remot village in Samburu East, Ms Joy Lenawalbene, like other girls in pastoral communities was at high risk of being married off at young age or failing to step her foot in a classroom.

Being the only girl in the family, and with customs and culture at play, she was least expected to be educated by her parents but she was and luckily the only one, though miraculously.

Pastoral communities previously disregarded girls’ education on the notion that they would be married and leave their parents homes therefore ‘not assisting them’ .

Women in pastoral communities are portrayed as weaker sex and are taught to obey, respect and submit to men’s leadership.

They in the process endure harmful customs such as Female Genital Mutilation and have less or no say in decision making.

Ms Lenawalbene, who admired becoming an administrator, lost her father while in Class Three and her mother had to sell all their goats and venture in illegal brewing to put food on the table.

Needy family

“I grew up in a needy family and I was the only one who was taken to school. My mother had to sell chang’aa (local brew) to pay my school fees and provide for the family after my father’s death,” she said.

Though she occasionally stayed home for lack of fees, she managed to complete her secondary education at St Theresa Secondary School, Wamba in 1994.

Fast forward, the mother of three worked in the hospitality industry for 10 years before joining conservancy work in 2009 which she says brought her closer to her dream job.

Apart from being a board member representing women at Westgate Conservancy for more than six years, she in the course of work interacted with elders, residents, opinion leaders and key peace stakeholders and played crucial role in fostering peace through recruitment of peace ambassadors.

Ms Joy Lenawalbene during her installation as Waso West location chief at a ceremony held on January 28, 2021 in Ngutuk area.

While in the conservancy work, she pursued a Certificate course in Community Development but she did not know she was being prepared for a more challenging task ahead.

The 42-year-old was in 2016 appointed Remot assistant chief and two years later, appointed to serve in acting capacity as Waso West chief following the retirement of Keward Lekalkuli.

“It was not easy but with the experience I gained while working with the conservancy, I was able to adapt to the environment. I have learnt to navigate the challenges and focus on servant leadership,” Ms Lenawalbene said during an interview with the Nation.

Exuded confidence

Asked whether she received any resistance from men, the administrator said: “There are a few elements but I focus on the majority who have exuded confidence in my leadership. I listen to all including the disgruntled so that we forge forward together.”

She added that it is a delicate balance but she has to stay focused to steer off nay-sayers.

In a field dominated by men, the committed woman decided to cast the net into the waters again when the government invited applications for the Waso West chief’s post last year.

She floored three men to claim the title becoming the first-ever female chief in Samburu County.

Elders on Thursday conducted rituals to protect the new chief and dedicated her new office before she was installed and presented to the public at Ngutuk Engiron village in the presence of residents, leaders and security team led by Samburu East Deputy County Commissioner Pius Murugu.

waweruwairimu001@gmail.com