What next? Covid directives lapse with no word from the State

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks during the14th presidential address on the Covid-19 pandemic in Kenya. Uncertainty surrounded the fate of the nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew and other Covid-19 containment measures across the country after the mandated 60-day period lapsed on May 29, 2021.

Photo credit: File | PSU

By  Silas Apollo

Uncertainty Saturday surrounded the fate of the nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew and other Covid-19 containment measures across the country after the mandated 60-day period lapsed.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Uhuru in Kisumu: A visit like no other

  2. PRIME Tea agency offers farmers poisoned chalice

  3. Former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile dies

  4. Vietnam discovers new hybrid virus variant

  5. PRIME Ruto’s fears ahead of 2022

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.