What next? Covid directives lapse with no word from the State

Uncertainty Saturday surrounded the fate of the nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew and other Covid-19 containment measures across the country after the mandated 60-day period lapsed.

The curfew, whose extension was announced by Interior cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i last month through a gazette notice, was to last for 60 days, until yesterday. In the notice, Dr Matiang’i also announced a ban on political gatherings, processions or movement during the period of the curfew hours.

By Saturday evening, the government had not communicated on the fate of the containment measures, including the curfew, raising questions what was to happen next.

During his Labour Day address, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the containment measures put in place by the government would continue, but revised curfew hours from 8pm to 10pm in the five counties of Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Kiambu and Nakuru.

“All the other containment measures and guidelines that are not expressly set-out in this address remain in force, and shall be enforced dutifully,” the President said.

Covid-19 infections

Saturday, the number of Covid-19 infections in the country increased by 444, after more people tested positive of the virus. Of those who tested positive, the youngest is a two-month old infant while the oldest is 101 years old.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were from a sample of 4,989 people, with 435 of those who tested positive being Kenyans.

“The total confirmed positive cases are now 170, 485 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1.8 million. The positivity rate is now 8.9 percent,” said Mr Kagwe. An additional 115 people had recovered from the disease, including 76 who were on home-based and isolation care and 39 from health facilities across the country.

“Total recoveries now stand at 116,133 of whom 84,426 are from home-based care and isolation programme, while 31,707 are from various health facilities countrywide,” said the CS.