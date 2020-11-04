Covid-19: Uhuru suspends political gatherings

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday banned political rallies and gatherings for 60 days in fight against the spread of the new coronavirus.  

The President made the announcement during his address to the nation on Covid-19 containment measures following a surge in the number of cases reported in the country over the last few weeks.

The disease has so far infected 57,093 people and claimed the lives of 1, 039 patients.

Speaking from State House, Nairobi on Wednesday afternoon, the President extended the nationwide curfew until January 3, 2021. Mr Kenyatta revised curfew hours to between 10pm and 4am. 




