Covid-19: Kenya records 156 new infections

Kenya has recorded 156 new covid-19 infections from a sample size of 4,408 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now 3.5 per cent.Of the cases 15 are Kenyans while two are foreigners comprising 91 male and 65 female.The youngest case is an eight-month-old child while the oldest is 87 years old. Total confirmed positive cases in the country are now 251,959 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,635,120.In terms of distribution of coronavirus infections per county Nakuru led with 39 cases followed by Meru 23, Nairobi 20, Kakamega 9, Kericho 8, West Pokot 6, Kiambu 5, Garissa 4, Bungoma 4, Baringo 3, Kajiado 3, Tharaka Nithi 3, Turkana 3, Nandi 3, Busia 2, Kirinyaga 2, Kitui 2, Mombasa 2, Muranga 2, Siaya 2, Tana River 2, Vihiga 1, Kwale 1, Lamu 1, Marsabit 1, Migori 1, Taita Taveta 1, Homa Bay 1, Nyandarua 1 and Isiolo 1.In a statement to media houses on Saturday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 101 patients have recovered from the disease with 71 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme while 30 are from various health facilities countrywide.Total recoveries now stand at 245,178 of whom 198,071 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation programme, while 47,107 are from various health facilities.During the same period, five patients succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of October 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,215.A total of 596 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,582 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme. 31 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 18 of whom are on ventilatory support and 13 on supplemental oxygen. Another 180 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 177 of them in general wards and three in High Dependency Units.Cumulatively, 4,482,179 vaccines have been administered across the country as of Friday.Of these, total first doses were 3,280,011 while second doses were 1,202,168. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 35.1 per cent while the proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 4.4 per cent.