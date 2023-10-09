Court temporarily blocks police deployment to Haiti

The High Court has blocked the deployment of police officers to Haiti until October 24, following a petition filed by Ekuru Aukot's Thirdway Alliance Party and others.

President William Ruto has been listed as a respondent alongside the National Security Council, Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Attorney-General Justin Muturi.

Dr Aukot and Thirdway Alliance chairperson Miruru Waweu filed the petition last Friday, arguing that Kenya’s Constitution restricts police officers to operating within Kenya’s borders.

They have further challenged the move saying there has been no request from the Haitian government. They further say that the Constitution does not envisage deployment of police officers outside Kenya and that there was no cabinet resolution endorsing the plan.

Additionally, they say, Kenya has not ratified any law or treaty to allow deployment of police officers outside the country.

Dr Aukot has also faulted President William Ruto for planning to deploy police officers outside Kenya at a time security officers have been unable to curb tribal violence in Lamu County, where he says members of one community have been targeted for death.

Dr Aukot has faulted Speaker Wetang’ula for failing to facilitate public participation before the resolution to deploy police officers to Haiti.

“That a conservatory order is hereby issued restraining the respondents from deploying police officers to Haiti or any other country until October 24, 2023,” Justice Enock Chacha Mwita said.

Justice Mwita’s orders will remain in force until October 24 when he will give further directions upon hearing from both sides of the petition.