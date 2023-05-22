Court summons Safaricom manager over Pastor Ezekiel M-Pesa lines

A Nairobi court has on Monday summoned Safaricom's legal manager after the firm allegedly declined to give police access to seven M-Pesa lines belonging to embattled Pastor Ezekiel Odero and his church.

Milimani Magistrate Ben Ekhubi issued the order after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) informed the court that Safaricom has failed to comply with a previous directive to disclose the financial statements belonging to the pastor and his church.

"I hereby summon the legal manager of Safaricom to appear in person before this court on May 30, 2023 to explain why they can not be cited for contempt for disobeying this court's orders," Mr Ekhubi ruled.

The DPP, through James Gachoka, concurred with the DCI plea to have Safaricom's legal officer compelled to appear in court.

The DCI had on May 8 obtained orders compelling the telco and five banks to supply account transactions of the embattled cleric and his New Life Church and Kilifi International School.

"Despite being served with the orders on May 8, the company has neither complied nor appeared before this court to give reasons for its non-compliance," Inspector Munene told the court today.

Mr Munene also sought to have the orders freezing the seven M-Pesa lines extended for another seven days to allow police to complete investigations.

The state noted that the investigation into the five banks is now over and requested the court to officially to vacate the freeze orders. Consequently, the magistrate vacated lifted the freeze on bank accounts, paving way for Pastor Ezekiel to access his money.

He also extended a freezing order on the M-Pesa lines to May 30, 2022.

Lawyers Danstan Omari, Sam Nyaberi and Shadrack Wambui informed the court that the M-Pesa lines under probe do not belong to Pastor Ezekiel but to the church and the Kilifi International School.