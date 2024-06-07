Court of Appeal declines to lift orders suspending FKF AGM

The Court of Appeal has declined to lift orders barring the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) from holding its Annual General Meeting pending the determination of a constitutional case filed at the High Court.

The orders were given Thursday, June 6 in Mombasa by Appeal judges Agnes Murgor, Imana Laibuta and George Odunga.

They stated that a constitutional case filed by Milton Nyakundi Oriku against FKF and its top officials takes precedence over any other case.

The three judges returned the case to Lady Justice Olga Sewe who, in April this year, suspended the holding of FKF’s AGM.

In the case before Justice Sewe, journalist Milton Nyakundi Oriku is challenging the legality of the current FKF officials in calling for the federation’s AGM, saying they acted in contempt of a High Court order issued in Kiambu.





