Court gives Haji last chance to submit evidence in dams case

Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

  • The DPP sought two more weeks to supply all the documents, including witness statements from former Treasury Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge and former Wildlife PS Susan Koech, who have since become state witnesses.

The Anti-Corruption Court has given Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji a last chance to supply evidence in the Sh63 billion Kimwarer and Arror dams case against former Treasury minister Henry Rotich.

