Breaking News: 9.77 seconds! Ferdinand Omanyala runs second fastest time in the world

Court finds two guilty of using witchcraft to con woman Sh33m

Shanzu Law Courts

Shanzu Law Courts where the accused will be sentenced.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

What you need to know:

  • Naaman and Nassir disappeared, the witch doctor also went underground.
  • Left with no option, Ms Okumu reported the matter to the police.

After losing her husband in 2008, Ms Rose Nafula Okumu decided that she needed to start life afresh in Belgium.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.