Court blocks Wanjigi's arrest

The High Court has blocked the intended arrest of businessman-cum-politician Jimi Wanjigi, pending the determination of a petition he has filed.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye restrained Acting Inspector-General of Police Gilbert Masangeli or anyone acting under his instruction from arresting or restricting the liberty and freedom of movement of Mr Wanjigi.

“A further conservatory order is hereby issued directing the respondents jointly and severally, their servants, agents, or third parties acting under the direction or authority of the Respondents to immediately free the Petitioner or applicant...pending the inter-partes hearing and determination of the application dated 08/08/2024,” said the judge Friday.

Justice Mwamuye directed that the case be mentioned on August 16 for purposes of taking a hearing date.

The politician, through his lawyer Nelson Wanyonyi Osiemo, said Mr Wanjigi fears for his arrest after police trailed him to his home in Muthaiga after Thursday’s demonstrations dubbed Nane Nane.

Mr Osiemo said there are no legitimate grounds for arresting him or directing him to present himself to any police station as demanded by Mr Masangeli.

Jimmy Wanjigi's lawyer Nelson Osiemo (in blue suit) addresses journalists outside his client's home where police were camped. Photo credit: Billy Ogada | Nation Media Group

Mr Osiemo said his client participated in peaceful demonstrations, but that the police teargassed and trailed him to his residential home in Muthaiga, where they attempted to forcibly enter to his compound.

The police, he said, allegedly retrieved teargas cannisters and two gadgets, seven assorted chargers for pocket phones and one mobile phone from a car parked outside his gate.

Denies knowledge of tear gas canisters

Mr Wanjigi denies knowledge of the said items discovered, and categorically states that the motor vehicle does not belong to him or his associates.