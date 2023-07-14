Court acquits Kamani, Magari and others in Sh3.5bn Anglo Leasing case

Anglo Leasing suspects

Anglo-Leasing suspects from left: Rashmi Kamani,  Deepak Kamani, David Onyonka and Dave Mwangi at a Milimani Court during a past hearing of a case in which they are charged with conspiracy to defraud the government over Sh3.5bn through the Anglo Leasing contracts.

Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group.
An anti-corruption court in Milimani has acquitted former Treasury PS Joseph Magari, Dave Mwangi and David Onyonka and businessmen Deepak and Rashmi Kamani of conspiring to defraud the government of Sh3.5 billion in the Anglo Leasing case.

Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku said the prosecution had failed to prove its case against all the accused.

"They have no case to answer. They have been discharged," the magistrate said.

The Kamanis had been charged along with former Finance Minister David Mwiraria, who died during the trial.

