Conservationist Stutchbury had been living in fear of her life

Joanna Stutchbury

Investigators at the scene in Thindigua, Kiambu, where conservationist Joanna Stutchbury was shot dead on July 15, 2021. 

Conservationist Joannah Stutchbury, who was assassinated on Thursday evening, had been living in fear of her life and had expressed her concerns openly to colleagues.

