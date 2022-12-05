Commission on Revenue Allocation nominees to know fate on Thursday

Seven individuals nominated to be members of the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) will know their fate on Thursday when the National Assembly holds a special sitting to consider a report of its committee that vetted them on Monday.

Those who were vetted by the House Committee on Finance and National Planning include Mr Benedict Mutiso, former Wajir County Woman MP Fatuma Gedi, Dr George Midiwo, Ms Hadija Nganyi, Dr Isabel Waiyaki, Mr Jonas Kuko and Mr Wilfred Nchoshoi. The law requires the nominees to be nominated by political parties or political coalitions.

Mr Mutiso, Mr Kuko, Ms Nganyi and Ms Waiyaki were nominated by President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza coalition with Raila Odinga’s Azimio coalition nominating Ms Gedi, Mr Nchoshoi and Dr Midiwo.

If approved by the National Assembly for their formal appointment by the president, the commission chairperson and members shall be non-executive and will serve a term of six years on a part-time basis but shall not be eligible for reappointment.

The term of the current commission chaired by Dr Jane Kiringai ends on December 31, 2022, meaning that Parliament must conclude the process before this month ends.





Mr Mutiso, with a financial net worth of Sh215 million, told the committee chaired by Molo MP Kimani Kuria that he is suitable for the job, having worked at Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) for eight years.

CRA’s responsibility is to equitably share revenue collected at the national level between the national government and the 47 devolved units.

The sharing of the revenue between the two levels of government is based on the most audited revenue accounts of the national government as approved by the National Assembly.

In doing so, CRA must ensure that at least 15 per cent of the most recent audited revenue accounts of the national revenue is disbursed to the county governments.

Tax consultant

Earlier, members of the committee led by Mr Kuria sought to know from Mr Mutiso why he is not a member of any professional body despite practising as a tax consultant.

"You said that you were trained by KRA before resigning to become a consultant. So, why aren’t you certified by the same institution to be a tax consultant,” wondered Mr Kimani.

Baringo North MP Joseph Makilap also sought to know how he has practised all these years without accreditation from KRA as questions about his net worth surfaced.

“Resigning at 35 to venture into consultancy doesn’t explain your lack of accreditation licence from KRA. You must be vetted by KRA before you start practising. It seems you have been practising irregularly because you are not registered by KRA,” said Mr Makilap.

However, Mr Mutiso who contested the Kitui West parliamentary seat in the August 9, 2022 elections, said that despite being a tax consultant, there was no requirement to have him accredited by KRA.

“There is no requirement that I should be accredited by KRA first to practice tax consultancy,” said Mr Mutiso.

He also told the committee that he will become a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) once he clears his CPA studies.

"I have not been able to join bodies such as ICPAK because I am yet to complete CPAs. I have only done up to level two. But I am suited for the job because of my experience at KRA,” the nominee said.

Ms Gedi, a graduate of Gretsa University, noted that her experience as vice chairperson of the Administration and National Committee and Delegated Legislation Committee as well as a member of the House Committee on Budget and Appropriations (BAC) in the last Parliament, gives her the requisite experience to serve at CRA.

“The experience I got in this House for the last five years makes me ideal for this job. If you approve my appointment, I will ensure that the mandate of CRA as enshrined in the constitution is achieved,” Ms Gedi, with a net worth of Sh194 million told the Kuria-led committee.

This even as Eldas MP Adan Keynan paid her a glowing tribute for her achievements.

“You are a self-made leader and as you say, no one is more qualified to serve in KRA than a person who has even served as an MP as they are all-rounders,” said Ms Gedi.

Ms Nganyi told the committee that if appointed, she will ensure that the commission’s mandate that among others include making recommendations on matters concerning the financing of, and financial management by county governments as required by this Constitution and national legislation, is achieved.

“I will ensure that we live within the resources available,” Ms Nganyi said.

“I will also ensure that in formulating the recommendations, the commission shall seek; to promote and enhance the revenue sources of the National and County Governments and to encourage fiscal responsibility and discipline,” she said.

Dr Midiwo, a medical doctor, was accused by the MPs of understating his net worth.

Dr Midiwo stated his net worth at Sh30 million with MPs wondering whether it was representative of the over 30 years he had worked as a doctor.

The Constitution provides that CRA shall consist of the following persons appointed by the President- a chairperson, who shall be nominated by the President and approved by the National Assembly.

It also includes two persons nominated by the political parties in the National Assembly according to the numerical strength, five persons nominated by political parties represented in the Senate and the Principal Secretary responsible for National Treasury.