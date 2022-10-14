Cohen murder: Murgor calls for fresh investigations, questions Kinoti’s conduct in the case

Lawyer Phillip Murgor has called for fresh investigations into the murder of Danish businessman Tob Cohen.

This follows revelations that former DCI boss George Kinoti may have coerced a detective to implicate Court of Appeal Judge Sankale Ole Kantai in the murder.

Mr Murgor on Friday said that by implicating Mr Kantai, chances are that the DCI may also have implicated his client Sarah Wairimu Cohen, the widow of the late Cohen.

They also want Mr Kinoti investigated and prosecuted over claims that he may have fabricated evidence in the case.

Speaking to journalists in Nairobi, Mr Murgor said they had filed an application in court to ask the director of public prosecution Noordin Haji to order fresh investigations into the murder.

"We are calling upon the DPP to order fresh investigations into the murders of Tob Cohen. In his own discretion, he can use any foreign agency to assist with the investigation," Mr Murgor said.

Arresting and detaining his client

The lawyer also accused Mr Kinoti of arresting and detaining his client, Ms Cohen without evidence linking her to the murder.

"My client's nightmares began when she was arrested and detained on fabricated evidence and when George Kinoti was asked to provide evidence, he went round and round in court. George Kinoti was on his last legs to have Sarah released and that is when he came up with the forged evidence that the judge was involved," Mr Murgor said.

The demand by Mr Murgor follows revelations in an affidavit signed by DCI detective John Gachomo stating that he was forced by Mr Kinoti to sign a form implicating the judge in the matter.

Mr Murgor accused the former DCI boss of failing to live by the dictates of his office to serve the public impartially.

"We even saw a new circus when the DPP refused to serve the judge in the case because there was no evidence at all," Mr Murgor said.

The late Cohen, a celebrated golf tournament organiser, was reported missing in July 2019, and his wife Sarah Cohen was arrested and detained after detectives linked her to his death. She was eventually charged alongside businessman Peter Karanja.