Climate change to induce migration of 86m Africans, World Bank warns

Climate change is one of humanity’s most insidious threats.

Africa will be hit hardest by climate change, with up to 86 million people migrating within their own countries by 2050, a new report shows ahead of the climate summit (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

