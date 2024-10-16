Christian and Muslim clerics unite in urging Ruto to cancel Adani deals, return to NHIF

Religious leaders under the umbrella of the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) and Supkem have expressed concern over ongoing developments in the country, and have asked President William Ruto to rescind some of his decisions.

In a joint statement issued Wednesday, the leaders said the country is going through a very difficult period orchestrated by what they term as a man-made disaster.

They said there is massive suffering and destruction of lives across the country due to the hasty, opaque and forced transition from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to the Social Health Authority (SHA), which has caused deaths and health crisis.

“Why must Kenyans be forced to pay billions of shillings to brokers who add no value to the healthcare of the people?” their joint statement reads in part.

“Why have the benefits Kenyans were getting under NHIF been reduced under SHIF yet they are required to pay more? The country should revert to NHIF.”

Their statement comes days after Dr Ruto said SHIF and other ongoing projects to transform the health sector were unstoppable.

“It is our intention to make sure that no Kenyan is left behind on matters health. For the first time, every Kenyan will have health insurance cover,” he said in Nairobi on Sunday.

The president said the Universal Health Coverage programme, whose roll-out has faced hitches and claimed lives of innocent patients, will ensure that every Kenyan has access to healthcare without discrimination.

The religious leaders also castigated Dr Ruto over the new university funding model, which has barred many students from joining colleges after they were placed in the wrong bands.

“The education of Kenyans has been greatly hampered by changes in the university funding model. We demand that the new model be suspended to allow for further consultations and to ensure justice and fairness to all students.”

According to them, the government did not give enough explanation regarding the previous funding model and the need to replace it.

DP Gachagua's impeachment, Adani deals

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua arrives at the Senate for his impeachment hearing. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation

On the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, the leaders agreed that it was done in line with the Constitution of Kenya, but have questioned the President’s silence over the matter which has caused tension in some parts of the country.

“We call upon President Ruto to speak on this matter...This is not only a matter of national interest, but also one concerning the principal assistant of the president, and Kenyans have a right to know the president’s position on the matter.”

Additionally, the religious leaders have raised concern on the government’s deals Indian firm Adani Holdings.

“Cancel all the contracts that have been issued to Adani-related companies,” the clerics said.

Parliament has also been asked to withdraw all the anti-people bills that have been tabled, including agriculture-related bills as well as the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2024 which is seeking to extend the term of elected leaders from five to seven years.

“Parliamentarians should serve Kenyans or resign to go and serve their other interests,” the clergy said.

The statement was signed by NCCK Chairperson Dr Elias Agola, Catholic Justice and Peace Department Chairperson Reverend Simon Peter Kamomoe and Supkem Deputy Chairperson Muhdhar Ahmed.