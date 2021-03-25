Chipukeezy elected Nacada Board Vice Chairperson

Comedian Vincent Mwasya alias Chipukeezy is the new vice-chair of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) board.

A statement from Nacada indicates Chipukeezy was elected by the Board of Directors during a meeting on Tuesday to replace Peterson Mwai who served in that position until December 2020.

“He (Chipukeezy) will be instrumental in steering the Authority’s mandate as he resonates well with the youth and young persons who are our critical target group for our prevention campaigns,” said Board Chairperson Prof Mabel Opanda Imbuga.

Chipukezeey pledged to utilise the opportunity to spearhead youth and children programs in line with the Authority’s strategic plan to provide hope for the young person’s struggling with addiction in the country.

Nacada a state corporation under the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government. Its main mandate is to undertake public education and awareness campaigns against drug abuse, especially among youth.

“I am looking forward to working with the Board Members to provide strategic guidance and policy directions at a time that Kenya is facing a myriad of challenges including an upsurge in alcohol and drug abuse consumption especially during this Covid-19 pandemic period,” he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta first appointed Chipukeezy as a Director at Nacada in June 2018 in a special Gazette Notice issued by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i.

The position was held by Starehe MP and musician Charles Njagua alias Jaguar. He was first appointed by Mr Kenyatta in 2015 but resigned from the board in 2017 citing personal reasons.

Chipukezeey rose to popularity after performing in the coveted stand-up comedy show Churchill Live, where he entertained Kenyans alongside other top comics such as Eric Omondi, MC Jesse, Karis, Butita, David The Student, Owago Onyiro and Sleepy David among others.

Chipukeezy has since spearheaded his projects such as The Chipukeezy Foundation, The Funny Truth and The Chipukeezy Show just mention a few.