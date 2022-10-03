Campaign to finish fencing off Kakamega forest started

A fresh campaign to finish installing an electric fence around Kakamega forest has started after the county government pledged to work with key partners to conclude the project.

The project aims to prevent people from encroaching on the forest.

The National Environmental Trust Fund (NetFund), United Nations Development Programme, Kenya Forest Service (KFS), Rhino Ark Kenya and the Kenya Wildlife Service are partnering with the Kakamega and Vihiga county governments to erect the fence.

In Kenya, fencing has gained momentum as a way of controlling human-wildlife conflicts and reducing encroachment.

Already, Karura, Aberdares, Mt Kenya and Eburu forests and various national parks have been fenced.

The fencing of Kakamega forest was initiated in 2015 by the administration of former Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

The project is estimated to cost Sh336.9 million.

Governor Fernandes Barasa said the county government of Kakamega had allocated Sh100 million towards protecting the forest and its ecosystem.

Vihiga County, which has about 10 per cent of the forest, had pledged to contribute Sh30 million.

Mr Barasa described the forest as a unique resource and promised to lobby the national government and the Council of Governors for support to protect it.

“We shall be involving the local communities so that they are part of the process to help in safeguarding the forest. Efforts will also be directed towards reafforestation,” said Mr Barasa.

The county chief spoke when he took part in a tree planting exercise in the forest on Friday.

NetFund Chief Executive Officer Samson Toniok said they had set aside Sh13 million for conservation efforts targeting community development.

“The money will be used to purchase and plant tree seedlings. We shall also organise sporting activities to raise funds to enhance forest conservation,” he said.

A report by National Environmental Management Authority indicated that the forest is on the verge of extinction if human activities, including grazing animals and logging, continue unabated.

The authority’s Environmental Social Impact Assessment lead Peter Njiru said demand for land due to a growing population was a threat to the forest.