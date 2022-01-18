Businessman Jimi Wanjigi arrested over 'fraud'

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi at Kamukunji Police Station after he was taken from his office at Kwacha House in Parklands on January 18, 2022 after a raid by officers from the Anti-Terror Police Unit 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Mary Wambui  &  Richard Munguti

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has been arrested over alleged fraudulent acquisition of land where his Kwacha House in Westlands is built.

