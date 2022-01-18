Businessman Jimi Wanjigi arrested over 'fraud'

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has been arrested over alleged fraudulent acquisition of land where his Kwacha House in Westlands is built.

Mr Wanjigi has been taken to Kamukunji Police Station. This comes after a warrant of arrest was on Tuesday issued against him.

The arrest was made despite the businessman obtaining an order restraining the Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai, DPP Noordin Haji and DCI George Kinoti from arresting him and his wife.

The prime property, measuring 0.3hectares has been the subject of investigations by the DCI’s Land Fraud Unit which had recommended that Wanjigi, his wife Irene Nzisa and six others be prosecuted with fraud.

The six include; Kaneez Noorani, Mohamed Hussein Noorani, Mohamed Hussanali, Kairu Augustine Thuo, John Nyanjua Njenga and Himanshu Velji Dodhia alias Himanshu Velji Premchard Dodhia.

The eight are facing eight counts of forgery of Deed plans contrary to section 350(1), (2) of the penal code.

According to the charge sheet, the eight conspired to forge the title deed for the land registration number LR1870/11/200 measuring 0.3hectrates under the name of Dodhia Foam Limited purporting it to be a genuine and valid deed plan issued and signed by surveyor G.S Gitau and commissioner of lands Wilson Gachanja.

The Lands Fraud Unit initiated investigations into the land’s ownership after it was claimed by three parties; Aureum Limited (Wanjigi’s company), Horizon Hills Limited and Ms Cissy Kalunde Musembi, a businesswoman.

The detectives arrived at the premises on Monday night, gained access to the premises and hadn’t left by the time of going to press.

Mr Wanjigi’s Personal Assistant David Mwangi said his boss was being targeted for his political ambitions and calls for democratic nominations in the Orange Democratic Movement, his chosen party for his presidential ambition.

“I suspect his political enemies are fighting him, this is not related to the guns’ issue. They think that by instilling fear in him, they will make him change his stance but ODM nominations must run democratically,” he said.Freedom

Wanjigi’s supporters who camped at the gate for hours demanding his freedom became rowdy at some point forcing police to use teargas to disperse them.

The incident marked the third time that the businessman has had altercations with the police since the last general elections in 2017.