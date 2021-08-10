Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Big win for Wambui on Bob Collymore’s Sh200 million assets

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

The High Court has granted Wambui Collymore temporary permission to manage assets left by former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore, as Justice Maureen Odero prepares to hear the succession case involving one of the most influential corporate chiefs in Kenya’s history.

