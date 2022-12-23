Best, worst communicators of 2022: Call for entries
Powerful communication moments can change the way we think or inspire us to act. So, which communication moment stood out this year? Nation Newsplex, in collaboration with Jade Communications, invites you to make your submissions of the best and worst of communicators of 2022. Who excelled and who stood out for all the wrong reasons?
We will publish the results upon compilation by our team that comprises applied and academic communication experts.
Alternatively, click here to nominate the best or worst communicator of 2022.
Submission deadline: Midnight, December 30, 2022.