Back to square one after a year of painful curfew

Mutahi Kagwe

President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta looks on as Cabinet Secretary for Health, Mutahi Kagwe takes the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine alongside several senior State and Government officials at State House, Nairobi on March 26, 2021.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

It has been one painful year since President Uhuru Kenyatta announced a raft of measures to contain Covid-19 starting March 27, 2020, when the country had just confirmed 31 cases and one death.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. MCK wrangles: Fresh twist in Tabitha Mutemi case

  2. Human error could be behind Suez Canal blockage

  3. 1,152 more contract Covid-19

  4. Kenyans abroad share vaccination experiences

  5. US military offers to help in blocked Suez Canal

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.