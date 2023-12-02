Atleast four feared dead in Pangani building accident
A construction site in Nairobi's Pangani estate on Saturday became the scene of a tragic incident after the scaffolding of an 18-floor building under construction collapsed.
Atleast four people are feared while eight have been reported injured.
Starehe Sub-County Police Commander Mr William Sirengo has confirmed that four people lost their lives on the spot, while several others were rushed to various hospitals with injuries.
Speaking to the media, Mr Sirengo sent his heartfelt condolences to the affected families.
“The injured have been to various medical facilities, with critical cases referred to Kenyatta National Hospital," Mr Sirengo told Nation.
More to follow...