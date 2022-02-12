Assets Recovery Agency: Rigathi Gachagua can't explain source of Sh200m

Rigathi Gachagua

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua addresses a Kenya Kwanza political rally at Thiba grounds in Kirinyaga County on January 29, 2022.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A state agency has dismissed claims of political witch-hunt by Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as it seeks forfeiture of Sh200 million frozen in 2020. The money is suspected to be proceeds of crime.   

