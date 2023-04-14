Asha Mohammed resigns as Kenya Red Cross Society secretary-general

Dr Asha Mohammed has stepped down from her post as secretary-general of the Kenya Red Cross Society, effective April 14, after serving for three years and four months.

Board chairman and Red Cross governor Geoffrey Korir made the announcement in a statement on Friday, saying Dr Mohammed was leaving office for personal reasons.

"Dr Asha will, in the next few months, support a leadership transition as she hands over to Deputy Secretary-General Dr Ahmed Idris," the chair said.

"The board is confident that Dr Asha will be able to oversee an effective trasnition process with the support of the board, staff, volunteers and partners."

Contacted by phone, Dr Mohammed confirmed that she had resigned but did not state reasons beyond what the board said.

In a phone call with Nairobi News, Mr Korir said he received Dr Asha’s letter of resignation on Friday evening.

“She was not fired. She resigned due to personal health-related reasons. The board has accepted her resignation,” he said.

In the statement, the board chairman noted that Dr Mohammed’s role as secretary-general “coincided with a very difficult global and local humanitarian context, from responding to the Covid-19 pandemic to the worst drought the country has experienced in the last several decades”.

Mr Korir further noted that under her leadership, Red Cross lived up to its commitment of being "always there", responding to emergencies and supporting communities.

She was also involved in mitigation efforts following a drought that affected more than four million Kenyans.

Dr Asha earlier said relief food is an immediate measure to help overcome current food shortages due to the ongoing drought.

Dr Asha and the governor attended major functions across the country together, including the recent installation of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja as Red Cross’ Nairobi branch patron.

Late last year, President William Ruto was installed as the 5th Patron of Red Cross, an occasion where he asked the humanitarian body to incorporate climate change into its scope of activities.

