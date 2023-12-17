Another KQ flight forced back to JKIA amid reports of pilots go slow

Another Kenya Airways flight heading to Kigali from Nairobi on Sunday was forced to turn back to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) due to low visibility occasioned by bad weather.

This was the second flight to return to Nairobi in as many days after a plane named KQ310 headed to Dubai was turned back after runway debris scare.





The Sunday flight which was heading to Kigali, Rwanda turned back after two unsuccessful attempts to land due to poor weather.

In a statement on Sunday, the national carrier said the plane made two unsuccessful attempts to land before resorting to get back to Nairobi.

According to KQ, the flight had to be turned back to Nairobi for the safety of passengers and crew on board.

“Kenya Airways PLC (KQ) confirms that on 17 December 2023 at approximately 07:45 hours (East African time), KQ 478 on a scheduled operation from Nairobi to Kigali encountered low visibility and deteriorating weather on the normal approach to land at Kigali International Airport," the statement said.

It further said the aircraft landed safely in Nairobi at 09:50 hours adding that the passengers who were on board were transferred to the next available flight.

The latest incident comes days after the national carrier is said to be facing a cabin crew shortage that has forced it to cancel and delay flights, threatening its revenues over the peak festive season.

The cancellation and delays of flights that started as early as December 3, 2023, means that KQ will have to forego revenue and compensate some of its passengers stranded in various locations.



