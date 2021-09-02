Another 358,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses arrive in Kenya

Kenyan officials from the Ministry of Health received the donation at the airport on September 2, 2021.

Canada has donated to Kenya a consignment of 358,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine which arrived early Thursday aboard a Qatar flight. 

