Alarm as reckless matatu crew flout Covid-19 health guidelines

Matatu

Nairobi residents crowd to board a matatu in the city centre last week soon after the government allowed the vehicles to carry full capacity.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Matatu Owners Association chairman said that every operator should be held responsible for their misdeeds.
  • On matters going cashless, Mr Kimutai said it is not practical unless a law is enacted to implement the order.


Matatus are emerging as the weak link in the fight against Covid-19 after they were last week allowed to carry full capacity.

