Aisha Jumwa murder charge dropped, CS to be made state witness

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has recommended withdrawal of murder charge against Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa.

The decision to terminate the case was communicated to Mombasa High Court Judge Ann Onginjo on Wednesday morning during a virtual mention of the case.

State Counsel Vivian Kambaga informed the court that the DPP has decided to turn Ms Jumwa into a state witness.

But Justice Onginjo raised concerns over the manner in which the decision to withdraw the case was communicated to the court.

This forced the Judge to set another date for the mention of the case so as the DPP can present the formal letter on their decision and amend the charge sheet.

Ms Jumwa is required to personally appear in court on December 21 ,when the DPP will present a letter to the court detailing his decision to drop the charge.

She was charged with the murder of ODM supporter Jola Ngumbao in 2019.

She was charged alongside her aide Geoffrey Otieno Okuto, who has now been left to carry his own cross.