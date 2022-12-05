Agriculture CS Linturi calls for global action to combat climate change, food insecurity

Agriculture and Livestock Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has called on governments to adopt technology to boost food security. The call comes at a time when Kenya is faced with the worst drought in 40 years.

Speaking during the ongoing United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Council meeting in Rome, Italy, Mr Linturi appealed for urgent global action to combat climate change and food insecurity.

He pointed out that the use of technology is key to achieving efficiency, safety, transparency and avoiding waste. The Agriculture CS decried that failure to combat climate change effects has led to drought and other disasters globally.

He said that Kenya, for instance, is facing the worst drought in 40 years.

Consequently, he said about 4.5 million Kenyans face starvation and over 2.5 million livestock worth Sh1.8 billion has already been lost.

The CS said urgent measures must now be taken to combat climate change globally.

Food insecurity

“Development partners should work with governments to address the food insecurity issue that’s affecting millions of people worldwide,” said Mr Linturi.

“If we are to address food challenges expeditiously then efficiency and effectiveness must be the hallmark of our agri-food systems.”

Mr Linturi, who is leading the Kenyan delegation at the international summit whose theme is on global food security, called on the international community to defeat hunger and malnutrition by transforming agriculture in the face of ever-changing climatic conditions.

He told the meeting that the Kenyan government is determined to ensure Kenyans are food secure in the most affordable, accessible and qualitative sense.

As part of the short-term response to the ongoing drought, Mr Linturi said his ministry has embarked on the distribution of relief supplies and cash transfers to 4.5 million Kenyans affected by drought in 23 arid and semi-arid counties.

Livestock feeds

Further, the government and development partners are also heavily involved in the distribution of livestock feeds, livestock off-take measures, expansion and rehabilitation of water resources and enhanced animal health administration as short-term measures to combat the prolonged drought.

He added that the government is also engaging stakeholders to sustainably lower the cost of inputs, avail affordable financing and secure markets for agricultural produce and products as a way of boosting food security and empowering local farmers.

“My ministry will work closely with FAO and other strategic partners as we implement long-term measures to combat the prolonged drought that has led to the loss of lives and livestock,” he said.